Los Angeles fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87

Fred Segal, the man behind his namesake trendsetting Los Angeles retail stores, has died of complications from a stroke, NBC News has confirmed. He was 87.

“In 1961, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that has transcended the last six decades. Fred Segal pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love that changed the face of retail forever,” Segal’s company said in a statement.

The first Fred Segal store opened in 1961 in West Hollywood and quickly attracted a high-profile clientele. The Beatles, Diana Ross, Bob Dylan and Farrah Fawcett were among those that flocked to the brand early on. Even Elvis Presley’s wardrobe was designed by Segal for a number of years.

Known for its ivy-covered flagship store on Melrose Avenue, Fred Segal’s the still-open Mauro’s cafe has been a decades-long haunt for soft-power lunching, attracting tourists and celebrities alike. Many a starlet was seen carrying a tiny dog to and from the storefront.

The boutique has been name-checked in several notable films, including “Clueless” (who can forget a frantic Alicia Silverstone about to take her drivers test, screaming at the maid, “Where is my white collarless shirt for Fred Segal? It’s my most capable looking outfit!“), “Legally Blonde,” and the early Ryan Murphy series “Popular.”

Segal is survived by his wife Tina, five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, in addition to his wife’s two children and grandson. The family requests donations be made in his memory to the Segal Family-United World Foundation.

