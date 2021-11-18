Like Lorde's scarf? It's actually her hair

Lorde just taught us a new way to wear our hair, and we're pretty fascinated by it.

The singer, 25, attended the Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on Wednesday night and looked stunning in a flowy peach strapless gown.

While admiring her beauty look (matching eye shadow and lips), we couldn't help but notice that the musician's hair looked a bit different. At first we thought she had it tucked back and was wearing a scarf around her neck. But upon closer examination, we realized that Lorde was actually wearing her long brunette locks wrapped around her neck like a scarf.

Is it a scarf? Nope, it's Lorde's hair! Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

We've seen plenty of creative hairstyles over the years, but this one certainly belongs in a category of its own. And we have to say, it made Lorde's beautiful drop earrings stand out.

Lorde switched things up during her performance and sported a sleek braid. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The "Royals" singer didn't wear her hair in this unique style the entire night, though. After appearing on the red carpet, Lorde slipped into something a bit snazzier to hit the stage: a striking sparkly gold suit with wide-legged pants.

During the performance, Lorde sported her locks in a long, sleek braid, which we're sure was a lot easier to rock out with than her neck-hugging style from earlier in the night.

The singer looked stunning in a sparkly gold suit. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Lorde is no stranger to style statements and has been turning heads on red carpets for years. In 2018, the singer found a creative way to support the #TimesUp movement at the Grammy Awards and sewed an excerpt from feminist artist Jenny Holzer's “Inflammatory Essay” into the back of her red spaghetti-strap dress.

Lorde made a statement with her 2018 Grammys dress. Getty Images

In 2017, she rocked the MTV VMAs in a poufy pale lilac ballgown with feathered detailing and sported her hair in a half updo.

Pretty in purple! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Is there anything she can't do?!