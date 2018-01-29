Here's the hidden message you missed on Lorde's Grammys dress

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Forget white roses! Lorde found a unique way to support the #TimesUp movement and make a statement of her own at Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

The album of the year nominee sewed an excerpt from feminist artist Jenny Holzer's “Inflammatory Essay” into the back of her red spaghetti-strap dress, calling it, "My version of a white rose" in an Instagram post.

The short excerpt gives a pretty poignant nod to the issues the growing #TimesUp movement has been addressing, and also hits close to home for the singer, who was the only female nominated in her category last night. It reads:

"Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

The singer made a stylish and political statement at last night's Grammys. Getty Images

Lorde has caused quite a stir with the political style statement, and has many applauding her subtle protest of the Recording Academy. Aside from being the only female represented in her category, Lorde was reportedly the only nominee not asked to sing solo at the awards show. According to Vanity Fair, the singer was asked to take part in a tribute to Tom Petty, but wasn't asked to perform her own nominated work solo.