/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

We're used to seeing wacky beauty fads (lava lamp nails, anyone?) but the latest trending look is toe-tally wild.

Long, acrylic nails have long been a go-to for nail fanatics, but now, people are trying the look out on their toes. Yes, long, fake toenails are trending, and we can't really figure out why.

Nail lovers are going toe-to-toe on social media, posting photos of their best long pedicures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz8xn_tF4jZ

It's enough to make you scratch your head, really.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzzP7ppHmTB

We've come across long pedicures in all colors.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwdGLujFVOG

And varying lengths and shapes, too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzAMc8ApeGi

Some nail fans are even trying their hand at long French pedicures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz6ZTltF1b8

Some are avoiding acrylics and just growing out their own toenails.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzIeCqPJMxs

But we're curious: Don't long toenails get in the way?

https://www.instagram.com/p/By7g4LTp6HL

And when you go to the beach, wouldn't sand get stuck under your larger-than-life nails?

When someone inevitably steps on your toes while you're wearing sandals, wouldn't extra-long nails hurt?

And isn't it a pain having to size up your closed-toe shoes just to fit your gargantuan nails?

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByKD0ZLJLsR

To get to the bottom of these pressing questions, we turned to Carey Scott, a nail artist in Columbus, Ohio, who recently shared her long toenail art on Instagram.

"Maintaining acrylic on toenails does not require as much attention as it does when you have acrylic on your fingernails. The toenail grows at a much slower rate then fingernails, so balances aren’t needed as often," Scott told TODAY Style.

Longer toenails might be trending this summer, but Scott says she's always preferred hers a tad longer than most: "I enjoy having more space to be able to put more fun art on my toenails."

Whether you love or loathe long toenails, you have to admit: They're certainly a conversation starter!

Chrissy Callahan