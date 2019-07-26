We're used to seeing wacky beauty fads (lava lamp nails, anyone?) but the latest trending look is toe-tally wild.

Long, acrylic nails have long been a go-to for nail fanatics, but now, people are trying the look out on their toes. Yes, long, fake toenails are trending, and we can't really figure out why.

Nail lovers are going toe-to-toe on social media, posting photos of their best long pedicures.

It's enough to make you scratch your head, really.

We've come across long pedicures in all colors.

And varying lengths and shapes, too.

Some nail fans are even trying their hand at long French pedicures.

Some are avoiding acrylics and just growing out their own toenails.

But we're curious: Don't long toenails get in the way?

And when you go to the beach, wouldn't sand get stuck under your larger-than-life nails?

When someone inevitably steps on your toes while you're wearing sandals, wouldn't extra-long nails hurt?

And isn't it a pain having to size up your closed-toe shoes just to fit your gargantuan nails?

To get to the bottom of these pressing questions, we turned to Carey Scott, a nail artist in Columbus, Ohio, who recently shared her long toenail art on Instagram.

"Maintaining acrylic on toenails does not require as much attention as it does when you have acrylic on your fingernails. The toenail grows at a much slower rate then fingernails, so balances aren’t needed as often," Scott told TODAY Style.

Longer toenails might be trending this summer, but Scott says she's always preferred hers a tad longer than most: "I enjoy having more space to be able to put more fun art on my toenails."

Whether you love or loathe long toenails, you have to admit: They're certainly a conversation starter!