Lizzo's Grammys look channels Britney Spears from 2 decades ago

Lizzo's glamorous and gorgeous Grammys red carpet look turned heads on Sunday night. And while some instantly thought of Marilyn Monroe, we couldn't help but think of another blonde bombshell ... Britney Spears!

Cut to the year 2000 when the world was just breathing a sigh of relief after surviving Y2K, aka the apocalypse that wasn't. Spears was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys and she graced the red carpet with a sleek white look paired with a fur throw that draped her frame. She also happened to be dripping in diamonds. That appearance on the red carpet cemented the rookie as someone to be taken seriously in the pantheon of pop icons.

This Britney Spears fashion moment will live in history. KMazur / WireImage

Fast-forward 20 years later, and Lizzo is the diva nominated for best new artist. She stepped onto the red carpet in a similarly tight-fitting white gown by Versace with a fur stole effortlessly draped over her shoulders, evoking old Hollywood glamour but also pop princess power. She also paired her look with diamonds, reminding us that when in doubt, just go with girl's best friend.

Lizzo was the definition of glamour at the 2020 Grammys red carpet. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Many people on social media were quick to compare the two pop idols, but others saw similarities between Lizzo and another music icon: Diana Ross.

Diana Ross at the 2006 Rick Weiss Humanitarian Awards. Amy Graves / WireImage

That outfit was actually an inspiration behind the look, according to an interview with Lizzo's stylist, Marko Monroe, in The Hollywood Reporter. He picked the fur stole to honor Ross, while the mermaid silhouette pays homage to Cher, Monroe told E! News.

Cher wore this stylish white dress at the Oscars in 1998. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Each of these queens have given us breathtaking fashion moments over the years, and we expect that Lizzo will continue to deliver incredible red carpet looks.