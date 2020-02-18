Lizzo dresses like a Hershey's bar for her latest red carpet event

Lizzo was keeping it 100 percent sweet Tuesday night at the Brit Awards in London.

That's because the "Good as Hell" and "Juice" singer — real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — brought some serious love of chocolate to the annual music award show's red carpet by dressing up in what looks very much like a Hershey's wrapper.

Lizzo kept it 100 percent real at the Brit Awards in a custom-made dress. Joe Maher / Getty Images

The dress was custom-made by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Lizzo posted a picture of herself on the carpet on Instagram, describing the look as "the best kind of chocolate."

In addition, she posted a short video in which she jokingly pretended to eat the matching, blinged-out clutch purse, designed to look like a half-unwrapped chocolate bar.

The purse was irresistible. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"If you ever wondered what I taste like," she quipped in the caption.

The purse, designed by Judith Leiber, reads "100%," which may reference the chocolate purity ... or one of Lizzo's lyrics ("I'm 100 percent that b----," from "Truth Hurts").

Lizzo wore a different outfit for her performance at the ceremony. Joel C Ryan / AP

Lizzo, who took home three Grammy Awards in January, was nominated for a Brit in the international female solo artist category. Taking home that prize would undoubtedly be super sweet!

But maybe not as sweet as that incredible dress.