Lizzo dresses like a Hershey's bar for her latest red carpet event

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Lizzo was keeping it 100 percent sweet Tuesday night at the Brit Awards in London.

That's because the "Good as Hell" and "Juice" singer — real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — brought some serious love of chocolate to the annual music award show's red carpet by dressing up in what looks very much like a Hershey's wrapper.

Lizzo kept it 100 percent real at the Brit Awards in a custom-made dress.Joe Maher / Getty Images

The dress was custom-made by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Lizzo posted a picture of herself on the carpet on Instagram, describing the look as "the best kind of chocolate."

In addition, she posted a short video in which she jokingly pretended to eat the matching, blinged-out clutch purse, designed to look like a half-unwrapped chocolate bar.

The purse was irresistible.Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"If you ever wondered what I taste like," she quipped in the caption.

The purse, designed by Judith Leiber, reads "100%," which may reference the chocolate purity ... or one of Lizzo's lyrics ("I'm 100 percent that b----," from "Truth Hurts").

Lizzo wore a different outfit for her performance at the ceremony.Joel C Ryan / AP

Lizzo, who took home three Grammy Awards in January, was nominated for a Brit in the international female solo artist category. Taking home that prize would undoubtedly be super sweet!

But maybe not as sweet as that incredible dress.

