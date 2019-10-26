Celebrities dressing up as other celebs seems to be a popular theme this Halloween.

At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party on Friday, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna dressed up as 2000s-era Jennifer Lopez, wearing a replica of J. Lo's iconic Versace gown and styling her hair in the same half-up, half-down ponytail.

Flawless. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Friends and fans took to the comments section of Rinna's Instagram to praise her for the glamorous nod.

Fellow "RHOBH" star Dorit Kemsley commented, "Omg this is incredible," while fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, "AMAZING!!! You killed it!"

Lisa Rinna donning a replica of Jennifer Lopez's iconic 2000 Grammys look on Friday night. BG027/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

But Rinna isn't the only celeb paying homage to another celeb this Halloween.

At the same event, Jessica Biel jumped on the trend when she dressed up as her husband, Justin Timberlake.

Couple goals. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Just the night before, E.J. Johnson — son of basketball legend Magic Johnson — attended Paris Hilton's Halloween party dressed as the starlet herself. Earlier in the evening, he debuted the costume on Instagram, giving his followers a peek at the feathery, sheer robe and dramatic makeup. A glittery hairpin and blonde wig completed the look, which Johnson dubbed, "Boudoir Barbie."

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as singer Ariana Grande, complete with a high ponytail. The reality TV star posted photos of herself with a piano and microphone to Instagram, captioning the post with "no tears left to cry" in reference to one of Grande's songs.

Jameela Jamil, from "The Good Place," stayed pretty close to reality but added her own fun twist when she dressed up as "Silly Eilish," a made-up sibling of pop star Billie Eilish.

Actress Nina Dobrev also hopped on the Billie Eilish train, dressing as the "Bad Guy" singer for the same Casamigos party that Biel and Rinna attended.

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

She wore all-orange with dramatic facial makeup and just a hint of green hair dye at the roots of her hair for extra Eilish effect.