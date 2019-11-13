Lisa Rinna stuns with dramatic new hair: 'We instantly named her Heidi'

Everyone, say hello to Heidi — Lisa Rinna's latest hairstyle.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is famous for her own short, shaggy hair, but she's also earned a reputation for debuting new looks — and sometimes naming them — on Instagram.

"We instantly named her Heidi," the 56-year-old reality star captioned a pic of herself wearing a long blond wig with bangs on Wednesday.

Rinna's fans took to the comments to express their approval.

"Oh, this is good," wrote one.

"Perfection," gushed another.

One fan asked, "Just how much fun are you having?!?!" And, we're guessing the answer is A LOT.

After all, Rinna's shared countless new looks over the past year alone.

She gathered some of her favorites in a collage last month and asked fans to choose their favorite.

Let's see, in August there was Chrissy, a look featuring a wavy ponytail, large hoop earrings and a leopard-print jumpsuit. Also included: an orange smoky eye to add extra sass.

In June, fans got more acquainted with Raquel, the sexy, shoulder-length blond lob Rinna sported during the "Real Housewives" season nine reunion. (Fans were previously introduced to Raquel in May before she had a proper name.)

In February, Rinna stepped out with a wavy, shoulder-length brunette hairstyle that rendered her nearly unrecognizable.

She rocked a dramatic slicked-back ponytail at the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2019 runway show in September 2018.

Rinna wore a ponytail on the red carpet of a Rachel Zoe fashion show in September 2018. Getty Images

And in November 2018, she stunned everyone by posing in a short asymmetrical blond wig that she paired with a red leopard-print dress.

Of course, the biggest commotion caused by one of Rinna's looks may have been the cheers over her amazing Halloween costume just last month.

Lisa Rinna showed off her flawless J.Lo costume at a Halloween party last month. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Rinna wowed fans by dressing up as 2000s-era Jennifer Lopez, wearing a replica of Lopez's iconic Versace gown and styling her hair in the same half-up, half-down ponytail.

Even J.Lo herself was impressed!

“It was really, really cute. She looked awesome," Lopez told Access Hollywood after seeing snaps of Rinna's costume.

We have no idea what look Rinna will debut next, but it's bound to be fabulous!