Meet Chrissy!

Lisa Rinna's short, chic hairstyle is legendary, but every so often, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star likes to switch it up — and she sometimes even names the new look.

She decided her gorgeous, wavy ponytail, which she accessorized with large hoop earrings and a leopard-print jumpsuit, was worthy of the name Chrissy. The look also included an orange smokey eye to add an extra bit of sass.

Rinna revealed Chrissy on the red carpet at BeautyCon L.A. last weekend and was clearly loving it, so she decided to share a few photos on her Instagram.

"Don’t ever say I don’t change my Iconic hair. That’s All. 💋 xo Chrissy," Rinna wrote in the caption of one photo showing a side view of the wavy ponytail.

Chrissy joins Rinna's hairstyle hall of fame among other favorites, such as Raquel, a blond lob that Rinna sported during the "Real Housewives" season nine reunion.

In February, the reality star stepped out with a wavy, shoulder-length brunette hairstyle that made her look almost unrecognizable.

Of course, anytime Rinna ditches her famous hairstyle, her fans go wild. In January 2018, she swapped her feathered cut for a long, straight brunette look with bangs. While Rinna didn't give it a name, she did caption a photo of the captivating look, "Hey."

And who could forget the long, sleek ponytail she rocked on the red carpet in 2018.

Lisa Rinna attends the Rachel Zoe fashion show on Sept. 4, 2018 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Rinna, who has provided plenty of comedic relief on the show, will be back for season 10. If history is any indication, we can't wait to see what other hairstyles Rinna decides to try ... and what she'll name them!