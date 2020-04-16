Lisa Rinna enlists husband Harry Hamlin to do her 'first hair color' in quarantine

Lisa Rinna is sharing her new hairdo while in quarantine, and she enlisted the help of a very special person in her life to get the job done.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram Wednesday to explain that she was doing her very first at-home hair color, and husband Harry Hamlin helped.

“My first hair color in quarantine,” she said. “Harry did the back.”

The reality show star is sharing updates on her Instagram stories. lisarinna/ Inatagram

“I’m surprised that I went five weeks without having to do my roots expect for the very front,” she added, “so that’s kind of exciting.”

In the short clip, we see the 56-year-old actress and reality star standing in her home with dye in her hair. She opted for a butterfly-themed filter for her face.

She isn't the only "Real Housewife" to be sharing her DIY hair care at home on social media.

Last month, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards took to her Instagram story to show off her at-home hair dye routine.

"I do it myself quite often," Richards said. "Pamela, who does my hair sometimes, if she’s busy or whatever, I just do it myself. I use this Clairol 10-minute root touch-up."

Actress Terri Hatcher also posted an Instagram video in March where she showed her followers how she colors her gray roots from the comfort of her own bathroom.

"Many, many, many years ago when I was doing 'Desperate Housewives,' I started dyeing my gray roots myself because I didn't have time to go to the salon," Hatcher explained.