Lindsey Vonn addresses critics' hurtful body-shaming comments with swimsuit pics

Lindsey Vonn wants online body-shamers to know she's proud of her "strong" physique.

The retired skiing superstar and Olympian posted a powerful message about body positivity Friday in an Instagram post that include several photos of her in colorful bikinis.

"I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me," wrote the 36-year-old athlete.

"I'm a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right," she continued.

"But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am," she wrote, adding, "I'm not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me."

Vonn went on to say that her everything about her appearance is "100% natural."

"One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey," she wrote.

Vonn concluded her inspiring post by urging others to love themselves just as they are.

"So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say," she wrote. "Special thanks to all of you who have been positive and supportive... let's keep up the culture of body positivity going! ❤️🙏🏻💪🏻"

Vonn also supports other celebsw who use their platforms for similar purposes. Last year, she praised Demi Lovato for sharing an unedited bikini photo that showed off some cellulite. Vonn commented at the time, “Yes!!! Don’t be ashamed!! Be proud!!!”