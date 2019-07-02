At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Lilly Pulitzer is kicking off the summer with a throwback collection that has vintage fans swooning.

The Summer Remix collection is bringing back five of the brand's iconic prints (some of which haven't been available in 10 years) for a limited time only. From the "In the Beginning" print that celebrates the legacy of Lilly Pulitzer's juice stand origins to the "Red Right Return" print that's back by popular demand, these prints have officially made it into the Pulitzer pantheon.

The brand's also released a new patchwork pattern that combines 12 of their most popular prints. It's cleverly called the "Summer Remix Patchwork."

“The Summer Remix patchwork print pulls together twelve of Lilly’s greatest hits in styles that were designed to delight the whole family," said Mira Fain, EVP of Design and Development for Lilly Pulitzer, who noted that the response has been great thus far.

Read on to browse some of our favorite styles from the Summer Remix collection.

Lilly Pulitzer Alexa Shift Dress, $198, Lilly Pulitzer

This vibrant shift dress (made of 100% cotton) showcases the signature Summer Remix patchwork print, made complete with a beautiful collar and Lilly lace detailing along the front — perfect for lightening up the mood at the office and summer happy hours.

Lilly Pulitzer Margot Top, $58, Lilly Pulitzer

This oceanic halter, featuring the brand's "Into The Deep" print in a coastal jersey fabric, is as soft as it is stylish. We also love the adorable tassel-tie detailing along back.

Lilly Pulitzer Kristen Flounce Dress, $98, Lilly Pulitzer

Feel free to move in this breezy, boat-print frock, which can be worn casually with a pair of flat sandals or dressed up with a pair of wedges come evening. It has a criss-cross back for added ventilation when riding your beach cruiser or dancing under the stars.

Lilly Pulitzer Captiva Tunic, $108, Lilly Pulitzer

You'll look effortlessly chic thanks to this lightweight, gold-buttoned cotton tunic, which can be rolled up on warmer days and comes in three playful patterns.

Lilly Pulitzer 5-inch Katia Short, $78, Lilly Pulitzer

Toss this short in your suitcase or beach bag to throw over a swimsuit when it comes time for that afternoon lunch or barbecue. Available in five prints, it boasts a drawstring and side slits for a more custom fit and mobility.

Lilly Pulitzer Kaia Knit Tunic, $88, Lilly Pulitzer

Escape to Italy (at least virtually) with this Positano-inspired tunic, which boasts custom soutache artwork along the neckline. It also comes in three additional shades for when you're in the mood to take a different route.

Lilly Pulitzer Palm Beach Silk Midi Dress, $368, Lilly Pulitzer

Be prepared to pop in this bright pink, beach-patterned midi dress. Prime for summer weddings and soirees, the cinched waist makes for a flattering fit and the ruffles lend a whimsical touch.

