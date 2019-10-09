Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, is ready to make her own mark on the beauty industry.

The 17-year-old stars in the latest Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign and it's clear she got her modeling chops from her supermodel mother.

The budding model shared a stunning shot from the new campaign on Instagram, captioning the post "Excited to share the new @marcjacobsbeauty Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliner launching today!"

Moss first partnered with the iconic brand last October and recently told InStyle she still feels lucky to work with them.

"I did my first-ever campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018, so it just feels like a big family now. I have known some of these people, like Katie Grand and Marc Jacobs, for years and still feel so honored to be the face of Marc’s new launches," she said.

This time around, the teenage model got the chance to collaborate with Marc Jacobs' Global Artistry Advisor Nikki de Jager.

"When I found out Nikkie would be doing my makeup for the shoot, I was so excited. I’ve followed her for so long and even got the chance to meet her in Paris a while ago. She’s so talented and funny, so that made this photo shoot super fun and relaxing," she said.

Even though she's modeling the brand's gel eyeliner, Moss admits that she still isn't a makeup pro.

"I still haven’t fully mastered eyeliner application, but I’m practicing with these new eyeliners," she said. "They're much easier to use because the applicator is really good and it's smudge-proof."

But as it turns out, Moss is a master at applying highlighter and she's even shared her tricks with her famous mom.

"I've taught her how (to) apply highlighter in the right places," she said. "Once, I noticed she did it completely wrong, so I had to correct it. She's shown me the best way to curl my eyelashes. She's always used an eyelash curler, and I used to be so scared to do it."

Over the last few years, the young model has really started to build her portfolio. In 2016, Moss landed her first major modeling gig when she graced the cover of Vogue Italia with her mom.

Then in 2017, the teen modeled for U.K. beauty chain Braid Bar.

Moss' mom has been in the business a long time and she's started to share her modeling and career advice with her daughter.

"Before shooting my first campaign, she told me, 'Listen and do what they tell you to do.' It was intimidating, but it was amazing to know that I could trust Marc and the creative team. But I think the best lesson she has taught me is to 'work hard, be polite to everyone I meet, and to always make sure you’re comfortable with whatever you’re doing,'” she said.

Great words to live by!