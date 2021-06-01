But Bloom is used to people like her being told no, even today.

"We can't just rely on just being beautiful," she said. "We have to be able to sing, dance. You have to be funny. You have to do your own hair and makeup and styling. A lot of people that are Caucasian, they can do this, but the business is set up for them to win."

Poster for the film "Port Authority" starring Leyna Bloom and Fionn Whitehead. Momentum Pictures

A very radical child

Bloom grew up in Chicago with a Black father who worked in law enforcement. She learned all about racial and gender discrimination early on, she said.

"Friends who are just not raised with the familiarities of my lifestyle, they had to just figure it out in the process of me figuring out," she recalled. "Just knowing that I was born in a world where I didn't fit in, I had to create one that I do. ... If there's a door that's not open for me, I have to find a window and fall."

Sticking the landing often requires explaining why she's in the room in the first place.

"I have to find how to communicate why (doors) should be open to me, why they should keep them open for other people like me," she said. "I constantly have to fight for my power, fight for my voice."

"I go into spaces, and I'm the first, but it's like, 'Oh, you should just be lucky the first,' and, 'No, you're not going to get this opportunity because you're still Black, you're still a woman, you're still trans.' I've heard that my entire life. 'You should just be quiet and lucky you're in the room.'"

Bloom walks the runway for Chromat spring/summer 2020 during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 07, 2019. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Chromat

At the same time, though, early life lessons showed Bloom that she merits her own spot. As a self-described "very radical child," she was raised on Malcom X, James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and other "huge people of color that just were like, 'I'm not going to sit on the back of the bus. I deserve to sit here.'"

"I've developed this courage and confidence that was passed down to me. It's a privilege to be alive, and while you're alive, you have to pay homage to people that paved the way for you," she added.

Many of the LGBTQ figures that Bloom looks up to she knows through the ballroom scene, in which she competed in events called balls that award trophies and prizes for modeling, dancing and more. For example, Carmen Xtravanganza mentored Bloom, and she's writing a book about her. Bloom also pointed to Tanay Pendavis and Onjenae Milan as ballroom role models. (Bloom had a guest role on FX's "Pose," about ballroom culture in New York City.)

"For me, in the ballroom culture and in the trans culture, these are our ... Halle Berrys," she said. "I have to stay true to who I am (for) those women who did not give up on themselves and had these dreams of being these amazing beauties and stars but were born in the wrong time."