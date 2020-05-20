Let your name pick out your outfit in this funny challenge

In desperate need of some outfit inspiration? Just try searching for tops, pants and shoes whose product features your first name. At least, that's how Twitter users are putting together new outfit ideas as part of a new social media challenge.

Here's how it works: Head over to Google, type in your first name followed by the word "tops" and see what kind of shirts the search engine finds for you. Next, do the same with your name and the words "pants," "shoes" or "accessories," and create an outfit based off the first search results you come across.

So, how did this unconventional clothing challenge come about? It all started in October when Twitter user @briarhoes, whose real name is Athena, posted the following message to her account: "wait guys this is so fun search (your name) tops, bottoms/pants, shoes, and accessories and make an outfit from the first results this is so close to being a look."

The accompanying outfit collage caught some attention, and Athena's post quickly garnered over 16,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets.

wait guys this is so fun



search (your name) tops, bottoms/pants, shoes, and accessories and make an outfit from the first results



this is so close to being a look pic.twitter.com/1SyV6pJtgQ — jason vore-hees 🔪 (@briarhoes) October 21, 2019

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Athena told TODAY Style she got the idea for the fun exercise after seeing a friend post something similar on their Twitter account. "I thought it looked fun. I wasn’t expecting it to get seen by so many people!" she said.

In recent weeks, the fun experiment has exploded on social media, and Twitter users seem to be having a blast discovering the wonderful and wacky outfit combos they can create.

Okay i did that think where you search your name and tops/bottoms/accessories/shoes and i kinda love it pic.twitter.com/hshOvmZM8v — mad pap (@ultrachapelle) May 20, 2020

Many social media users have been pleasantly surprised with the outfits they've generated.

id wear this even though they’re all different styles lol. id make it work



search (your name) tops, bottoms/pants, shoes, and accessories and make an outfit from the first results https://t.co/JjLvjrUJtS pic.twitter.com/gxX5jb1rXF — 𝒿𝑜𝓇𝒹𝓎𝓃 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@fIittery) May 20, 2020

Then again, some weren't so thrilled with their results.

search (your name) tops, bottoms/pants, shoes, and accessories and make an outfit from the first results



uhm i’m gonna have to pass on this one https://t.co/iuVgoE2IL9 pic.twitter.com/6X28RBch9i — ʟɪʙʙʏ-ʀᴏsᴇ (@libbyneedshelp) May 19, 2020

A lot of folks ended up with outfits that mostly matched.

wait guys this is so fun



search (your name) tops, bottoms/pants, shoes, and accessories and make an outfit from the first results



if only the shoes matched.... https://t.co/JTcN8O97cm pic.twitter.com/DZxT5h68CN — 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬 ❥ (@biabryantruss) May 19, 2020

But some were just scared of their suggested "looks."

(search your name + "tops" "shoes" "bottoms" and "jewelry")



LMAO WHAT'S THIS XHKSNFKFJ https://t.co/yTj4VL7Sed pic.twitter.com/AqJ0As9Ua5 — 𝒊𝒛𝒛𝒚 LORDE SUPREMACY !! ♡ nsfr (@cherrymybaby) May 20, 2020

Alas, the experiment ended up introducing some Twitter users to a few pieces that struck their fancy.

"search (your name) tops, bottoms/pants, shoes, and accessories and make an outfit from the first results"



Ehhhh? I do like the top though pic.twitter.com/goItielQHr — mⒶribeth (@takingbackmari) May 19, 2020

After initially sharing the experiment in October, Athena muted her post, so she wasn't aware that it had begun gaining traction once again in May. But she's not surprised that other social media users are embracing the fun exercise.

"With everybody being isolated from each other I’ve noticed an uptick in these little quizzes and memes on social media. They’re a fun little way to pass the time and feel connected to other people," she said. "And you can get some pretty wacky responses from the outfit meme, since not everything that shows up is clothing and what clothing does show up often does not make for a coherent outfit."

Looks like outfit inspiration can come from just about anywhere!