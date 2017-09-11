Leslie Jones acts exactly as we would at a fashion show

share tweet pin email

The front row at New York Fashion Week is typically no laughing matter. Magazine editors, stylists and celebrities often don serious faces as they soak in the trends coming down the runway — but that wasn't the case for comedian Leslie Jones.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Leslie Jones could not contain her excited at Christian Siriano's Spring 2018 fashion show.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was filled with emotion and offered vivid reactions to the gorgeous looks at Christian Siriano's Spring 2018 show on Sept. 9. Jones admitted she might not have followed typical fashion show protocol, but the internet wouldn't have had it any other way.

I had so much fun and um I think acted more like I was at a game than fashion show!! lol y'all k ow I'm ghetto!! @CSiriano COLLECTION LOVE!! pic.twitter.com/yOAXRBEhrA — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 11, 2017

The show marked Jones' first time attending New York Fashion Week, and she was given a plum spot sitting next to Siriano's husband, Brad Walsh, and actresses Jackie Cruz, Danielle Brooks and Gina Gershon. (It's not that big of a surprise considering the designer gladly dressed Jones on the red carpet when others wouldn't.)

While the stunning looks were certainly showstopping, it was Jones who had us talking. Perhaps the best moment, caught on a video circulating social media, captures Jones cheering on model Coco Rocha as she struts down the runway in a back gown with dramatic ruffles.

This sums up our #spring2018 show! @cocorocha and @lesdogggg!! Sound up!!! Video: @mikenouveau #christiansiriano #lesliejones A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

You can hear Jones hooting and hollering in the background, saying everything from "Ooh!" to "Come on now!" to "I love you!" to everyone's delight. As much as we enjoy what she's saying, it's her facial expressions that truly take it to the next level.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images While the fashion show was certainly stunning, Jones' reaction was everything.

At one point, she goes as far as sticking her leg out and shimmying in praise of Rocha.

And it wasn't just Rocha who inspired Jones to react.

What's better, the clothes at Christian Siriano or watching Leslie Jones lose her mind over the clothes at Christian Siriano? pic.twitter.com/PAmioBoLqh — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) September 9, 2017

Siriano is known in the fashion world for sending models of all shapes and sizes down the runway and this season's show was no exception. And Jones was quick to give her approval.

"A lot of the conceptual looks came from my idea that we all grow in the same greenhouse, so I have a lot of diversity on the runway: men, trans, small, large, everyone," Siriano told WWD about his runway show, which had the theme "psychedelic greenhouse."

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Jones was so excited as each look came down the runway.

If only every fashion show was this fun!