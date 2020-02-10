Win a $500 Sephora gift card this Valentine's Day

Laura Dern rewears Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress 25 years later

The Oscar winner has worn the chic black dress at a handful of events over the years.

Laura Dern's speech, Billie Eilish's face: Hoda and Jenna's top Oscars moments

Feb. 10, 202002:45

/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Laura Dern won her first Academy Award at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday — and she celebrated by wearing a favorite black dress.

Dern accepted the award for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story" in a pale pink and black Armani gown, but then slipped into a chic, sleeveless column dress to kick up her heels at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Laura Dern changed into a favorite sleeveless black dress to celebrate her first Oscar win at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Keeping with her color scheme for the evening, Dern paired her beloved LBD with a pale pink blazer and hoop earrings.

The 53-year-old has worn the same slinky dress at a handful of events over the past 25 years. One eagle-eyed fan made a note of Dern's fashionable recycling on Twitter.

"Laura Dern has worn this dress since I became a fan in the 90s! We love a sustainable queen!" the fan gushed.

Dern was first spotted in the sleeveless black dress when she attended a gala honoring Whoopi Goldberg with then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum in January 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

The "Big Little Lies" star was first spotted in the dress on the arm of then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum at the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala honoring Whoopi Goldberg in January 1995. Dern wore her blond hair long and straight, pinning one side back with a kicky barrette.

Dern wore the dress again to the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.Mark Sullivan / WireImage

The actress, whose parents are Hollywood legends Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, later rewore the elegant dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013. She paired it with a chunky metal bracelet and drop earrings.

Dern's win on Sunday happened on her third Oscar nomination — and it was the third time she's been spotted in her favorite black dress. Third time's a charm? Definitely!

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com