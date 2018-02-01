So many florals! Laura Ashley is back and more modern than you remember

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Remember Laura Ashley? The British brand known for its romantic, vintage floral prints?

Back in the ‘90s, plenty of teens and 20-somethings scoured thrift stores for Laura Ashley blouses, dresses and prairie skirts that they could pair with a velvet choker and a pair of high-tops or chunky combat boots.

These days, Laura Ashley is better known as a home brand, but now the company is celebrating its ‘90s fashion legacy with a new capsule collection for Urban Outfitters.

The 13-piece collection features new items designed especially for Urban Outfitters, including dresses, tops, and pants covered in Laura Ashley’s signature floral patterns.

The pieces have a fresh, modern feel while still serving up some serious nostalgia.

Case in point: this loose-fitting sundress with a faded, vintage-inspired print.

Lace-up midi dress, $79, Urban Outfitters

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Wear it as is, or layer a white T-shirt underneath for peak '90s vibes.

Lauralee midi dress, $89, Urban Outfitters

Same goes for this ultrafeminine midi dress.

“Mixing Laura Ashley’s classic prints with Urban Outfitters on-trend designs makes the collection feel fresh and gives a new generation of Laura Ashley customers a chance to channel their inner '90s girl, while adding a modern take on romantic florals," Penne Cairoli, the president of Laura Ashley USA, told TODAY Style in an email.

Bow scrunchie, $8, Urban Outfitters

Children of the '90s will definitely appreciate this cute, floral bow, which is actually a scrunchie in disguise.

Button-front mini dress, $69, Urban Oufitters

And you can pair this button-up dress with a bucket hat (sold separately for $25) to throw back to another classic '90s look.

Denim double-button mini skirt, $59, Urban Outfitters

Meanwhile, this printed denim mini skirt updates a classic Laura Ashley floral design.

Cairoli hopes that the new collection will carry on Laura Ashley's vintage aesthetic while introducing the brand to a new generation.

"For this collection, the team started with the Laura Ashley archive and pulled iconic florals as the backdrop for the collection to give it a very Laura Ashley look," she told TODAY Style. "The collection is perfect for the customer shopping for back-to-school or for someone just getting introduced to Laura Ashley."

Mule heel, $49, Urban Outfitters

These mules feature a retro-inspired print while still being right in step with one of the most popular shoe silhouettes of 2018.

Baseball hat, $25, Urban Outfitters

How cute is this baseball cap?

Leila kick flare pant, $49, Urban Outfitters

These canvas kick-flare pants are right on trend while still embracing a romantic, vintage print.

Crossbody bag, $29, Urban Outfitters

This crossbody bag looks pretty and practical. And if you use it to stow a tube of glittery lip gloss or a few extra scrunchies, well, that's entirely up to you!