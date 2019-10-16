If you don't want to shell out for an elaborate costume this Halloween, you can still have a winning look. In fact, these 30 Halloween makeup ideas just might give you the coolest look in town.
Simple, awesome Halloween makeup: Mermaid, masquerade, vampireOct. 30, 201503:54
Whether you're going for fright or delight, we've got you covered with ideas that include everything from zombies and deer to Marie Antoinette and Jem.
Happy painting!
1. Zombie
If you have an old T-shirt, black eyeliner and red lip gloss at home, you'll be good to go. This step-by-zombie-step tutorial is on my own blog, Honestly Jamie.
2. Scarecrow
A plaid shirt and some eyeliner is really all you need for this simple yet festive scarecrow Halloween makeup.
3. Black-and-white film character
If you ever watched the movie "Pleasantville," then you know how cool this is ... and it's surprisingly easy with this how-to on TODAY.
4. Pop art
This looks complicated but trust us: You can absolutely achieve this pop art, Warhol-inspired Halloween look.
5. Sugar skull
If you’re feeling particularly inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead, this sugar skull look will kill at your Halloween party.
6. Vampire
Vampires are a Halloween classic for a reason, and we love this seductive vamp tutorial.
7. Cleopatra
Katy Perry was inspired by the look of Cleopatra in her wildly popular video "Dark Horse," and this tutorial will show you how to impress all the Katy Cats on Halloween.
8. American Horror Story white nun
The hit show is definitely a great source of inspiration for all things scary and Halloween, and we love this AHS white nun tutorial.
9. Deer
If scary or bloody costumes aren’t your thing, you’ll love this sweet and sophisticated deer makeup look.
10. Fairy
There’s a million ways to make this more complicated and bling-y, but at a very basic level, this is a go-to fairy look that’s perfect for makeup newbies.
11. Witch
If you don’t have green face paint, some green eye shadow and red lipstick can go a long way with this simple witch Halloween makeup.
12. Cruella De Vil
YouTube beauty vlogger Kandee Johnson’s tutorial really takes the cake when it comes to all things Cruella.
13. Spiderwebs
If you want to create a cool makeup look and wear all black, this spiderwebs tutorial is a great idea to try.
14. Catwoman from Batman Returns
This Catwoman look is both classic and fairly easy to do.
15. Ghost
You’ve already got the outfit at home (a white sheet!), but this makeup look takes the basic ghost costume to the next level.
16. No. 1 mom
I laughed out loud a little when I first saw this No. 1 mom makeup look. Just think: If you use a real face mask, your skin will look fab at the end of the night!
17. Snow queen
Even though it’s still pretty warm in many parts of the country, this snow queen look is super chic and pretty.
18. Queen of hearts
Speaking of queens, this classic character from "Alice in Wonderland" is a really fun Halloween makeup look that everyone will love.
19. Effie Trinket from "The Hunger Games"
Similar to the fairy look, you could take this "Hunger Games"-inspired costume to all kinds of crazy levels ... but this simple Effie Trinket makeup is easy and fun!
20. Low-res photo
There’s nothing more frustrating than a low-resolution photo, so why not laugh about it and dress as one for Halloween?
21. "Black Swan"
The movie has come and gone, but we can all agree that "Black Swan" makeup is absolutely gorgeous.
22. Cheshire cat
Another "Alice in Wonderland" classic! Who doesn’t love a cute cat?!
23. Creepy doll
This is so creepy that’s it’s almost actually cute? I love the simplicity of this look.
24. Creepy clown
Speaking of creepy, this is the scariest look on this list! Clowns are the creepiest.
25. The porcelain doll
As someone who owned a few porcelain dolls during my childhood years, I can say this is terrifying ... in a good way.
26. Marie Antoinette
You can make this look as intricate or as simple as you like, and it’s sure to be a big party hit.
27. Skeleton
Another Halloween classic — and you can create this look with just two products!
28. Lady Frankenstein
This Lady Frankenstein Halloween look is a personal favorite, because how often do you have an excuse to paint your entire face green?
29. Ursula
"The Little Mermaid" is one of the all-time favorite Disney movies, and Ursula is definitely a fun villain you want to be for Halloween.
Makeup whiz Michelle Phan’s Halloween makeoversOct. 21, 201404:52
30. Jem
If you were a child of the late '80s, you have nothing but the best memories of "Jem and the Holograms!"
Disney World offers magical Halloween costume makeoversSept. 27, 201801:14
This article was originally published on Oct. 30, 2015.