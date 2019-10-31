Still scrambling for some last-minute Halloween inspiration?

One mom found the perfect way to turn her daughter's long locks into a costume.

Blogger Kate Crandall transformed her daughter's hair into a spider earlier this month, and we still can't stop watching the video.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Using a bit of ingenuity and some affordable accessories, Crandall created the look for her 5-year-old daughter, Carly, in a matter of minutes and shared her stroke of brilliance on Instagram.

She started by combing Carly's wavy hair into a ponytail before transforming it into a chic topknot (thanks to a hair donut). Next, she wrapped a braid around the bun to add a touch of detail.

The creative mama took some temporary black hair color and sprayed all over Carly's bun, using paper to cover the non-bun area. With some added pipe cleaners and googly eye stickers, the look got an added element of authenticity.

Crandall told TODAY Style it took her about 10-15 minutes to create the darling spider bun.

"My daughter is 5 years old and we love to get creative with her long hair. We try to use elements from each holiday to create fun hairstyles that can be worn to school but also look cute at a holiday party. My daughter Carly loves having her hair styled in creative ways and is always excited to show her friends. We get lots of compliments and it inspires us to get more creative each week," she said.

If you're digging the spider bun, you'll also love this spiderweb style Crandall debuted on Instagram earlier this week.

And this spider-themed braided style:

Spiders not your thing? The talented mom also crafted this adorable Halloween bucket style for her daughter.

Looks like it's going to be a hair-raising Halloween in the Crandall household!