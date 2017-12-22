Last-minute gifts for the whole family: Him, her and the kids

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The Megyn Kelly TODAY studio becomes a holiday headquarters Thursday, with last-minute gift ideas for your whole family. For men, Matt Bean of Men’s Health suggests massage balls; for women, Julee Wilson of Essence recommends a bracelet that’s also a flask (containing vodka; Megyn checks!), and for kids, Liz Gumbinner of Cool Mom Picks says a Star Wars Porg is sure to please.