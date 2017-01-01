Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

On August 5, this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale finally comes to a close, and we'll say goodbye to huge discounts on women's, men's, kid's, home and beauty products ... at least until next year.

Thankfully, you still have a few more days to take advantage of major markdowns. Here are some of the last minute deals you'll want to check out.

Under $25

Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong, $17 (Originally $22), Nordstrom

The beloved lace undies are rarely marked down this low. You can snag four pairs for $59 and be sure to check out the other styles included in the sale too.

NARS Sunseeker Lip & Light Duo, $24 (Originally $30), Nordstrom

During the summer, a great lip color and a bit of highlighter is almost all that you need for a daytime beauty look. This NARS set will have you ready in a snap!

SPANX Power Short Mid Thigh Shaper, $24 (Originally $36), Nordstrom

These thigh-smoothing SPANX are a great staple and come in two colors. Plus, they're under $25!

BP. Raw Edge V-Neck Tee, $12 (Originally $17), Nordstrom

Who doesn't love a fresh white tee? This one comes in plus size too.

Nike 'Legend 2.0' Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt, $18, Nordstrom

A gray Nike shirt is the perfect warm weather staple.

Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan, $23 (Originally $35), Nordstrom

This sweet cotton cardigan will be the most worn item in your little one's fall wardrobe.

Western Chief Unicorn Play Rain Boot, $20 (Originally $30), Nordstrom

These kids' rainboots, complete with unicorns and stars, make splashing around in puddles that much more fun!

DKNY Mixed Media Mini Mirror, $15 (Originally $20), Nordstrom

This two-tone mini mirror with a marble base could be a handsome addition to your bathroom vanity.

ED Ellen Degeneres Kindness Bath Towel, Hand Towel & Washcloth Set, $16 (Originally $40), Nordstrom

If you're in need of bath towel replacements, don't miss this deal. A bath towel, hang towel and washcloth set for over half off? We'll take it.

Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set, $16 (usually $24), Nordstrom

Voluspa candles smell fabulous and last for months. They're rarely marked down this low, so take advantage of this deal while you can!

Under $50

Meditate High Waist Crop Leggings, $36 (normally $55), Nordstrom

The reviews of these leggings claim that they're high-dollar quality at a bargain price. What's better than that?

Calvin Klein 'Perfectly Fit - Modern' T-Shirt Bra, $30 (Originally $46), Nordstrom

This high-rated bra comes in eight shades and creates a smooth base under any ensemble.

Soludos Ibiza Embroidered Loafer Espadrille, $50 (Originally $75), Nordstrom

A precious pair of embroidered Soludos will carry you through the rest of summer. Wear them with a sundress or white jeans!

Original Penguin Yarn Dye Stripe Polo, $46 (Originally $69), Nordstrom

Nab this attractive light blue polo before it's too late.

1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chino Pants, $46 (Originally $70), Nordstrom

Unfortunately, you can't wear jeans every day. Thankfully these pants, available in brown, green, khaki and navy blue, can fill in the gaps.

Tucker + Tate Scalloped Ballet Flat, $30 (Originally $50), Nordstrom

Cute without being precious, these ballet flats can stand up to anything a little girl throws at them.

Little Giraffe Luxe Hooded Towel, $29.90 (Originally $46), Nordstrom

If you're looking for a baby shower gift, you can never go wrong with a hooded towel.

Nordstrom Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray, $46 (Originally $69), Nordstrom

This handsome wooden serving tray is begging to serve your favorite chips, dips or cocktails.

Nautica Cotton Sheet Set, $47 (Originally $70), Nordstrom

It's hard to find a quality sheet set under $50. These Nautica ones are $47 for a Queen size, and they're available in eight patterns, including white.

Under $100

J.Crew Striped Sleep Short Sleeve Pajamas, $57 (Originally $85), Nordstrom

These cozy and cute striped pajamas come in blue, gray and blush.

Sam Edelman Orlane Sandal, $62.90 (Originally $94.95), Nordstrom

Available in nude, black and pink floral, these suede sandals add sophistication to any outfit.

NYDJ Ami Wide Release Hem Super Skinny Jeans, $79 (Originally $119), Nordstrom

A skinny jean is a skinny jean, right? Wrong. Add a little something extra like this cropped, released hem pair, and what feels tried-and-true can feel new and special.

Sonix Lodi 61mm Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $65 (Originally $98), Nordstrom

These mirrored shades are perfect for summer but will transition nicely into fall too!

Adidas Edge Lux Clima Running Shoe, $64 (Originally $85), Nordstrom

Help your little one play harder in these breathable and stylish Nikes.

Marimekko Ojakellukka Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $100 (Originally $150), Nordstrom

Make even the darkest of bedrooms a cheery place to sleep. This bright, fun duvet and sham set can lead to sweet dreams.