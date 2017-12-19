17 last-minute beauty gifts that'll arrive in time for Christmas

Get the latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It's the final countdown to Christmas, but lucky for procrastinators, there are still a lot of great gifts that will still arrive in time.

We've found the perfect presents for the person on your list who loves all things beauty — and is expecting a gift to be waiting under the tree. There's no need to stress!

Skin care and makeup

1. Jane Iredale Dream Luminizer Trio, $45, Amazon

This beautiful, three-in-one expandable palette is filled with illuminating highlighters enriched with pine bark and pomegranate antioxidants for a soft-focus glow.

2. Mehron Special FX Kit, $99, Amazon

Created for professional and aspiring makeup artists, this curated collection of Mehron’s best performing products is equipped with all the tools needed for a beginner to create the most advanced beauty looks.

3. LURE Glam Face and Eye Cupping Set, $30, Amazon

Does this recipient love facial cupping? Gift her this kit so she can try the treatment at home.