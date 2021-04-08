Lady Gaga stuns in wedding dress for 'House of Gucci' — see the pics

Going to the chapel and we're gonna get Gaga married!
Lady Gaga is donning a very 1980s — and, even more so, Italian-looking — wedding dress on the set of her latest film, and from the look of it there is nothing bad about this romance.
The "Rain On Me" singer, 35, is currently in Italy filming the crime thriller "House of Gucci," which tells the story of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the fashion house. His former wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder in 1995 and she served 18 years in prison, earning the nickname Black Widow.
Based on the Sara Gay Forden novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed," the Ridley Scott-directed film features Gaga playing Reggiani, with Adam Driver of "Girls" and "Star Wars" fame playing Gucci. This will be Gaga's first film since her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Ally Maine in "A Star Is Born," while Driver has been busy with his Academy Award-nominated work in films like “BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story.”
In the newest pics from the film's set, Gaga is seen in an ornate wedding dress and veil that is serving major cathedral vibes. We're gushing over the sheer sleeves, V-neck and mullet hem that is scalloped. Gaga has traded her signature blond hair in for brown in the film. The brunette style we see paired with the dress and veil is a bumped updo, not quite a beehive but almost there.
This isn't the first time a look from the set has gone viral.
Gaga shared a photo last month of her and Driver posing on a snowcapped mountain to her Instagram page, with the caption “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which translates to "Mr. and Mrs. Gucci."
"House of Gucci" is expected to hit theaters in November.