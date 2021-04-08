IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop up to 87% off personalized jewelry, cashmere and more Mother’s Day gifts

Lady Gaga stuns in wedding dress for 'House of Gucci' — see the pics

The wedding bells may be fictional, but we're still swooning over these pics showing Lady Gaga in an ornate wedding dress on the set of her latest film.

Lady Gaga shares a look at herself and Adam Driver in 'House of Gucci'

March 10, 202100:41
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

Going to the chapel and we're gonna get Gaga married!

Lady Gaga is donning a very 1980s — and, even more so, Italian-looking — wedding dress on the set of her latest film, and from the look of it there is nothing bad about this romance.

Lady Gaga enters the church wearing a bride gown on the set of "House of Gucci" in Rome.MEGA / GC Images

The "Rain On Me" singer, 35, is currently in Italy filming the crime thriller "House of Gucci," which tells the story of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the fashion house. His former wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder in 1995 and she served 18 years in prison, earning the nickname Black Widow.

Based on the Sara Gay Forden novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed," the Ridley Scott-directed film features Gaga playing Reggiani, with Adam Driver of "Girls" and "Star Wars" fame playing Gucci. This will be Gaga's first film since her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Ally Maine in "A Star Is Born," while Driver has been busy with his Academy Award-nominated work in films like “BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story.”

Gaga was seen wearing an updo.MEGA / GC Images

In the newest pics from the film's set, Gaga is seen in an ornate wedding dress and veil that is serving major cathedral vibes. We're gushing over the sheer sleeves, V-neck and mullet hem that is scalloped. Gaga has traded her signature blond hair in for brown in the film. The brunette style we see paired with the dress and veil is a bumped updo, not quite a beehive but almost there.

Gaga is currently in Italy filming the movie.Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This isn't the first time a look from the set has gone viral.

Gaga shared a photo last month of her and Driver posing on a snowcapped mountain to her Instagram page, with the caption “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which translates to "Mr. and Mrs. Gucci."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMNes5lsKgK

"House of Gucci" is expected to hit theaters in November.

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”