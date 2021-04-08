Lady Gaga stuns in wedding dress for 'House of Gucci' — see the pics

The "Rain On Me" singer, 35, is currently in Italy filming the crime thriller "House of Gucci," which tells the story of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the fashion house. His former wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder in 1995 and she served 18 years in prison, earning the nickname Black Widow.

Based on the Sara Gay Forden novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed," the Ridley Scott-directed film features Gaga playing Reggiani, with Adam Driver of "Girls" and "Star Wars" fame playing Gucci. This will be Gaga's first film since her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Ally Maine in "A Star Is Born," while Driver has been busy with his Academy Award-nominated work in films like “BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story.”

Gaga was seen wearing an updo. MEGA / GC Images

In the newest pics from the film's set, Gaga is seen in an ornate wedding dress and veil that is serving major cathedral vibes. We're gushing over the sheer sleeves, V-neck and mullet hem that is scalloped. Gaga has traded her signature blond hair in for brown in the film. The brunette style we see paired with the dress and veil is a bumped updo, not quite a beehive but almost there.