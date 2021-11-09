Lady Gaga stuns at 'House of Gucci' premiere in rocker-chic look

The premiere kicked off the press tour for the highly-anticipated film with high-fashion designs and a murderous plot. The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, depicts the true story of the fall of the Gucci family dynasty. In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, Gaga's character initially falls in love with Driver's Maurizio Gucci, but later hatches a plan to kill him.

Pictures from the film's set confirm that Gaga will rock some dazzling dresses on screen as well. The musician was photographed wearing a 1980s-style wedding dress and veil during filming.

Gaga recently opened up to British Vogue about the "psychological difficulty" of portraying the Italian socialite in the singer's first film role since her Oscar-nominated debut "A Star is Born."

"It is three years since I started working on it," Gaga told the publication, "and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that.

"You end up sounding and looking like them, yes, but it's not an imitation, it's a becoming," she explained.

She added, "I remember when we started filming, I knew I had become — and I knew that the greater challenge was going to be unbecoming."

"House of Gucci" arrives in theaters on Thanksgiving.