Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Lady Gaga has turned out to be quite the silver screen siren, and now she's got the hair to match it!

After briefly sporting lilac hair last week, the singer debuted a new silver hue on Instagram.

Most recently, Gaga was sporting a platinum blond color, but the singer is known for her frequent hair changes, so we're not exactly surprised that she debuted two new looks in one week.

The fresh color comes just in time for Gaga's Las Vegas residency, Enigma, which begins Friday. Since posting a sneak peek at her new silver strands, Gaga has shared several closeup shots of herself sporting her new 'do while rehearsing in Vegas.

Over the years, Gaga's styles have occasionally been so blond that they've resembled the color silver, so the look wasn't a huge change for her. And we think it looks really special!

Only time will tell if the singer stays loyal to silver or if she switches up her look from show to show, but we're certainly excited to find out!

See some of Gaga's past looks:

"A Star is Born"

For her role in "A Star is Born," Gaga rocked pretty brown strands with highlights.

Tribute to Bowie

The singer payed homage to David Bowie with his signature orange locks at the Grammys in 2016.

Green with envy

Gaga has rocked the color green so many times, we're not really surprised when she brings it back into her color rotation.

'80s babe

Big curls? Check. Bigger attitude? Check, check.

"Just Dance"

Who can forget Gaga's classic blond hair and blunt bangs in the "Just Dance" video?

Pretty in pink

Whether she rocks a full-on bold color or simply dips her ends in a flirty hue, Gaga always brings her hair A game.

Hair chameleon

Although she's pretty loyal to the blond life, on occasion, the "Born This Way" singer likes to channel her dark side.