Stay warm and cozy with up to 76% off on winter Steals and Deals!

Lady Gaga debuts dramatic new look – complete with bleached brows

Makeup wasn't the only thing missing in the fresh-faced photo.
ladygaga/Instagram

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Kerry Breen

Lady Gaga shared a sweet selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off a fun, behind-the-scenes look — complete with pink hair and lightened eyebrows!

The singer and actress is typically seen with dark brown brows but she appears to have bleached them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8fqzumFPPs

"Sushi!!!!!" she captioned the photo, including a string of emojis. In the photo, Gaga poses in a teal blue sweatshirt and stunning silver jewelry and shows off a topknot held up by a pink scrunchie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8HwxhuFmQg

In a photo posted on Feb. 3, which shows Gaga cuddling with new boyfriend Michael Polansky, her brows are barely visible, despite their typically bold appearance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6MuVR1lTW6

The 33-year-old is no stranger to dyed brows. She shared a similar look with a selfie back in 2015.

https://www.instagram.com/p/5r2bMPpFB1

She has also been sporting pink hair for a while now. The "Shallow" singer debuted the candy-colored hue last October, when she celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her album "A Star Is Born."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Pn43iFsm0

Since then, she's let the color fade out naturally, with her darker roots making an appearance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5f7ULFl4VX

The 11-time Grammy Award winner is known for her frequent hair color changes and provocative outfits and we're excited to see what new looks she has up her sleeve!

Kerry Breen