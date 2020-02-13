Lady Gaga debuts dramatic new look – complete with bleached brows

Lady Gaga shared a sweet selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off a fun, behind-the-scenes look — complete with pink hair and lightened eyebrows!
The singer and actress is typically seen with dark brown brows but she appears to have bleached them.
"Sushi!!!!!" she captioned the photo, including a string of emojis. In the photo, Gaga poses in a teal blue sweatshirt and stunning silver jewelry and shows off a topknot held up by a pink scrunchie.
In a photo posted on Feb. 3, which shows Gaga cuddling with new boyfriend Michael Polansky, her brows are barely visible, despite their typically bold appearance.
The 33-year-old is no stranger to dyed brows. She shared a similar look with a selfie back in 2015.
She has also been sporting pink hair for a while now. The "Shallow" singer debuted the candy-colored hue last October, when she celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her album "A Star Is Born."
Since then, she's let the color fade out naturally, with her darker roots making an appearance.
The 11-time Grammy Award winner is known for her frequent hair color changes and provocative outfits and we're excited to see what new looks she has up her sleeve!