Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Lady Gaga had fans of "A Star Is Born" doing a double take at the Golden Globe Awards — and not just fans of her version of the film.

The singer-turned-actress hit the red carpet in a gorgeous periwinkle Valentino ball gown Sunday night that made her look as if she'd waltzed right out of the 1954 take on the tale.

Lady Gaga's dress had all the hallmarks of a sartorial tribute to Judy Garland's lavender-gray Jean Louis ball gown from the earlier film — from the similar shade to the vintage cut.

But there's a surprise twist to this tribute: It wasn't a tribute at all!

According to Gaga herself, while the homage seemed so obvious to fashion followers on social media, she didn't intend for it to be a nod to Garland.

However, she couldn't be happier that it turned out to be one all the same.

"No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn't it?" she told Entertainment Tonight when she saw the side-by-side comparison. "(Garland) looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That's special, except I'm missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night."

Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Of course, no one could blame fans for assuming the tribute was intentional. After all, it wouldn't be the first time Gaga channeled a look from another version of "A Star Is Born."

Matching metallics: Lady Gaga at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born" in 2018, and Barbra Streisand (with Kris Kristofferson) in the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born."

Back in September, she wore a sparkling silver dress and wrap on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film that served as a the perfect counterpart to the Barbra Streisand's own metallic design from the 1976 movie.

Winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Shallow - A Star is Born": Lady Gaga poses with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019. Getty Images

As for Gaga's styling at the Globes, where she took home the gold for Best Original Song along with co-star Bradley Cooper, her hair also earned her a lot of attention.

While the color, dyed to match her gown, was largely responsible for that, some eagle-eyed red carpet watchers were more interested in the distinctive way her updo was done.

We're pretty sure that tribute was unintentional, too.