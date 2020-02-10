Ladies in red! See the red hot trend on 2020 Oscars red carpet

Rainy skies didn’t stop the stars from shining tonight on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, and the overwhelming trend seemed to be ladies in red!
Kaitlyn Dever
"Booksmart" star Kaitlyn Dever is sending a message with her ruby red sustainable Louis Vuitton gown. "With fashion you could maybe think a little bit before buying something brand new,” Dever said.
Chrissy Metz
Stuff We Love
Chrissy Metz stunned in a cherry red, off-the-shoulder look by Christian Siriano. The accomplished singer performed the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You" from the movie "Breakthrough," in which she also starred. She took a risk by pairing the dress with a classic red lip, which totally worked!
Giuliana Rancic
The longtime red carpet host didn't disappoint in this shimmering red gown with an incredible feathered skirt and lots of texture. Her stylist confirmed to E! that the sleeveless dress was by Atelier Zuhra.
America Ferrera
The "Superstore" actress, who is expecting her second child, looked like a medieval princess in a maroon Alberta Ferretti gown, which was cinched at the waist and featured billowing capped sleeves. She paired the look with an incredible headband as a tribute to her Honduran ancestors, she explained on Instagram.
Carissa Culiner
It's another gorgeous red carpet bump, and another red dress! The form-fitting gown looked beautiful on the E! News host.
Kristen Wiig
Making a ruckus … or should we say, a ruffle! Kristen Wiig rocked the red carpet with a bold red dress that featured an epic train and ruffles down the sides. She looked like something out of "Alice in Wonderland" come to life, but way more glamorous!
Christine Lahti
You can never go wrong with a classic, off-the-shoulder dress, as the "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actress knows. The timeless red dress and its beautiful train looked great with Lahti's glamorous waves.
Lily Aldridge
Honorable mention goes to model Lily Aldridge, who wore a plunging white gown tonight but added big red rose and a classic red lip for a look that was deliciously old Hollywood.