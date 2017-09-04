share tweet pin email

While everyone else is soaking up the last bit of summer and enjoying the classic Labor Day barbecue, stores are shelling out some deep discounts on items you've been waiting to buy all year long.

With sales on everything from grills to mattresses, shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll stopped by to help wade through the promotional flyers and find the best deals of the weekend.

Apparel

Labor day is a big weekend to shop for fall clothes and cosmetics, so expect some big savings from your favorite retailers. Old Navy is offering up to 50 percent off jeans (including this Blake Lively approved pair), dresses and t-shirts. Ann Taylor is offering an extra 50 percent off of sale items and Macy's is giving 20 percent off select items from their Labor Day sale plus free shipping with orders over $49.

Deep Ruffle One Shoulder Top, $30, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Distressed Rockstar Jeans, $20, Old Navy

Old Navy

Midnight Bomber Jacket, $50, Macy's

Macy's

Grills

Stores need to make room for winter gear like space heaters and snow blowers, so now's the perfect time to buy that grill you've been eyeing all summer long. The Home Depot is offering discounts on select Weber grills and Lowes has deals of up to 20 percent off on certain grills and smokers.

Weber Spirit 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $349, Home Depot

Home Depot

Char-Griller Dual Function Combo Grill, $249, Lowe's

Lowe's

Outdoor Furniture

You might not get much time to enjoy it this year, but stock up on patio furniture for next summer now while the discounts are steep! Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off select furniture and Overstock has deals on furniture and rugs plus free shipping on orders over $45.

Rockland 4-Piece Deep Seating Group with Cushion, $704, Wayfair

Wayfair

Diamond Shag Rug, $226, Overstock

Overstock

Mattresses

It's best to replace your mattress every seven to eight years, and if you're in the market for a new one now's the perfect time to buy. Sears is offering up to 60 percent off mattresses and Kohl's has discounts of 20 percent off top selling mattresses.

Serta Firm Queen Mattress, $152, Sears

Sears

Travel

Discounts on airfares start picking up after Labor Day, so get a jump on planning that winter vacation and take advantage of the discounts. Hotels.com is offering $40 off select hotels over $300 and Expedia has hotel deals of up to 40 percent off.

Food

Even your favorite fast food chains have deals over the holiday weekend — who knew! Auntie Anne's is offering buy one, get one pretzels through Sept. 6. To make the most of some deals, you'll need to download the chain's app. Chic-Fil-A is giving away free breakfast entrees when you download and order using the Chic-Fil-A app. Shake Shack is offering $5 off when you download their app and McDonalds has a buy one, get one sandwich deal when you download their app.