For years, I’d been using eyeliners from prestige brands simply because the color selection was better, so I was pretty jazzed to find a fun collection of liners at a reasonable price. I don’t generally spend a lot on eye makeup simply because it has such a short shelf life, so I was happy to spend $4 on an eyeliner rather than $20+.

It goes on smoothly

I instantly fell for the teal liner from the Silkissime collection, and was excited to see that it was just as effective as it was pretty. The silky pencil glides on like a dream and the smooth consistency doesn't tug at my eyelid, like most sharper pencils do.

To be honest, I'm still perfecting my cat eye, so I tend to go for gel and pencil liners — liquid liner is not my friend! — and this creamy pencil definitely makes application a breeze. It gives off an intense pop of color I love and it's super easy to get a precise line.

Courtesy of Chrissy Callahan

It's long-lasting

The Silkissime eyeliners can stay put for up to 16 hours, so it's always my go-to whenever I'm heading out to a concert or another event where I know I'll be out pretty late. It maintains its vibrancy all day long, so it's reassuring to know my eyeliner isn't going to fail me even when my body is telling me it's time for bed.

Courtesy of Chrissy Callahan

It washes off easily

When it comes time to wash off my makeup at the end of the day, Silkissime eyeliner also wipes off with ease. Many long-lasting liners go the duration but they're a pain to wash off. Luckily, this one stays on and comes off effortlessly, which is a rare combo.

In other words, I'm not giving up on this liner anytime soon!

For more styler and beauty recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!