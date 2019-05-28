At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
One of my favorite facial features has always been my eyes, so as soon as I started wearing makeup, I wanted to emphasize them in any way I could. I’ve also worn glasses for years, and at first, I found it challenging to make my eyes pop behind the lenses — until I discovered colorful eyeliner.
I’ve always gravitated towards colors that really stand out. So when I came across the vibrant collection of L’Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Silkissime Eyeliners several years ago, it was definitely love at first sight. (If you are more into the classic brown or black look, fear not because this inexpensive pick also comes in those colors, too.)
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Silkissime Eyeliner, $6, Amazon
For years, I’d been using eyeliners from prestige brands simply because the color selection was better, so I was pretty jazzed to find a fun collection of liners at a reasonable price. I don’t generally spend a lot on eye makeup simply because it has such a short shelf life, so I was happy to spend $4 on an eyeliner rather than $20+.
It goes on smoothly
I instantly fell for the teal liner from the Silkissime collection, and was excited to see that it was just as effective as it was pretty. The silky pencil glides on like a dream and the smooth consistency doesn't tug at my eyelid, like most sharper pencils do.
To be honest, I'm still perfecting my cat eye, so I tend to go for gel and pencil liners — liquid liner is not my friend! — and this creamy pencil definitely makes application a breeze. It gives off an intense pop of color I love and it's super easy to get a precise line.
It's long-lasting
The Silkissime eyeliners can stay put for up to 16 hours, so it's always my go-to whenever I'm heading out to a concert or another event where I know I'll be out pretty late. It maintains its vibrancy all day long, so it's reassuring to know my eyeliner isn't going to fail me even when my body is telling me it's time for bed.
It washes off easily
When it comes time to wash off my makeup at the end of the day, Silkissime eyeliner also wipes off with ease. Many long-lasting liners go the duration but they're a pain to wash off. Luckily, this one stays on and comes off effortlessly, which is a rare combo.
In other words, I'm not giving up on this liner anytime soon!
