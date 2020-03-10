Kylie Jenner ditches her extensions to show off short bob

Short hair suits the reality star!
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner cut her hair into a bob last month and gave fans a close look at the hairstyle on Instagram.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Did Kylie Jenner just cut her hair?

Nope, but she did give fans a glimpse at the natural length that's been hiding under all those wigs and extensions she loves so much.

While getting a quick root touch-up (courtesy of colorist Cassondra Kaeding), the 22-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself shaking her chin-length hair back and forth.

“Roots almost there,” she captioned the post.

Short hair suits you, Kylie!kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder chopped her hair into a bob last month, but fans haven't really had a chance to see the new do in all its glory since she's been rocking a series of fun wigs and larger-than-life extensions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9hZQbgHUVA

Just a few days ago, the reality star sported a pretty impressive braid that seemed to go on for miles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9MvWTHHeTg

And she's also had fun playing with textured hairpieces over the past few weeks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Xy_92nVQR

The beauty mogul rarely rocks a super short look, but she did debut a chic blunt bob last summer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BygRZRFHqgP

Jenner is a color and style chameleon, so we're sure she'll be back at it with another wig soon enough, but for now, we're happy she showed off her natural locks for a change!

See Jenner's past hairstyles

Chic caramel

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8kp945neEf

Just last month, Jenner unveiled long caramel locks in a post on her Instagram account.

Back to black

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7XYQssJKdw

In January, the mother of one sported her signature dark strands in a bouncy, mid-length blowout.

Pretty in pink

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn-bVWVHEOu

The reality star rocked a pretty pink pastel hue in September 2018, but like most of her hairstyles, it didn't stick around very long!

Birthday blond

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmNAjPgAD7h

In August 2018, the beauty mogul found the perfect way to celebrate turning 21 years old: She bleached her hair.

Bold blue

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsB4kwZHwVx

Jenner temporarily sported an icy blue hue in 2018 that reminded us of cotton candy.

Green with envy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCZm45aHGsn

Jenner has never been afraid of a bold beauty move! Case in point: her dark green locks circa 2016.

Chrissy Callahan