Kylie Jenner ditches her extensions to show off short bob

Did Kylie Jenner just cut her hair?

Nope, but she did give fans a glimpse at the natural length that's been hiding under all those wigs and extensions she loves so much.

While getting a quick root touch-up (courtesy of colorist Cassondra Kaeding), the 22-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself shaking her chin-length hair back and forth.

“Roots almost there,” she captioned the post.

Short hair suits you, Kylie! kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder chopped her hair into a bob last month, but fans haven't really had a chance to see the new do in all its glory since she's been rocking a series of fun wigs and larger-than-life extensions.

Just a few days ago, the reality star sported a pretty impressive braid that seemed to go on for miles.

And she's also had fun playing with textured hairpieces over the past few weeks.

The beauty mogul rarely rocks a super short look, but she did debut a chic blunt bob last summer.

Jenner is a color and style chameleon, so we're sure she'll be back at it with another wig soon enough, but for now, we're happy she showed off her natural locks for a change!

See Jenner's past hairstyles

Chic caramel

Just last month, Jenner unveiled long caramel locks in a post on her Instagram account.

Back to black

In January, the mother of one sported her signature dark strands in a bouncy, mid-length blowout.

Pretty in pink

The reality star rocked a pretty pink pastel hue in September 2018, but like most of her hairstyles, it didn't stick around very long!

Birthday blond

In August 2018, the beauty mogul found the perfect way to celebrate turning 21 years old: She bleached her hair.

Bold blue

Jenner temporarily sported an icy blue hue in 2018 that reminded us of cotton candy.

Green with envy

Jenner has never been afraid of a bold beauty move! Case in point: her dark green locks circa 2016.