Take a peek inside Kylie Jenner's closet — well, just the handbag one

Get ready for a serious case of closet envy!
by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
Kylie Jenner: My Purse Closet Tour
Kylie Jenner's purse closet tour is an abundance of luxury.YouTube

While some of us aspire to one day fill a massive closet with high-end fashions and accessories, almost-billionaire Kylie Jenner is already living the dream — and then some.

In fact, for the reality TV star turned makeup maven, one dream-worthy closet just doesn't cut it.

The 21-year-old has separate digs for each category of her fashion-forward collection, and this week she offered her faithful followers a video tour of her expansive handbag closet.

"This is pretty much where I keep all my purses," Jenner said in the three-minute clip she shared on YouTube. "I made a little room in my house and I did this all custom, so they all could have a little home and be lit up really pretty."

A little home might be a little understatement.

The mirror-backed shelves hold rows and rows of designer bags that carry a collective price tag in the millions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgKVzG4F1eq

And if you have any doubts about that tally, just take a closer look at her Hermes shelf. Make no mistake, that's not a shelf that only holds a couple of the brand's five to six-figure Birkin bags — it holds dozens of them.

Kylie Jenner: My Purse Closet Tour
Hermes by the dozens! Take a look inside Kylie Jenner's closet.YouTube

"My favorite row would definitely have to be the Hermes row," she confessed as she showed off the set. "I have been collecting these bags for a minute. They're also a great investment."

Especially her matte-white Himalayan Niloticus crocodile Birkin — often referred to by collectors as "the holy grail."

Kylie Jenner: My Purse Closet Tour
Kylie Jenner's "My Purse Closet Tour" lives up to the title.YouTube

"If my house was on fire, I would take this one out of all of them," Jenner said while eyeing the rare bag.

The closet also houses rows of Chanel, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Prada — as well as some precious childhood memories.

Some of the bags were part of a matching set that mother Kris Jenner gave Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner when they were both kids, and those wee purses — in addition to a tiny Hermes compliments of big sis Kourtney Kardashian — are already earmarked for another little girl.

As soon as Kylie's daughter, 6-month-old Stormi, is ready to carry her old enviable accessories, they'll be ready for her.

Kylie Jenner lands on Forbes cover as soon-to-be youngest 'self-made' billionaire

Jul.12.201803:29

