She’s giving Rapunzel a run for her money!

Kylie Jenner rocked an extra-long braid over the weekend — as in, it was longer than she is tall.

The beauty mogul and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star showed off the dramatic look in a series of Instagram photos, which were snapped by Jenner’s go-to photographer, Amber Asaly.

Jenner, 22, posed on a diving board wearing a one-piece swimsuit and sneakers by Travis Scott x Nike, a footwear line created by her ex-partner and father to her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

She looked gorgeous, but it was her epic braid that stole the show. It extended down her back and onto the ground, causing fans to compare it to a snake or a tail.

“Thought this was a snake at first glance... still gorg tho,” Jamie Lynn Spears commented on Jenner’s Instagram photo.

Singer Normani was also a fan of Jenner’s new long plait. “So this is what we’re doing. got it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian had a funny reaction to her half-sister’s new look: “Don’t ever call me extra again.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has rocked a Rapunzel-worthy braid.

She sported a black plait that fell almost to the ground in July 2019 and again paired it with a one-piece swimsuit.

She showed off the same hairstyle in a tennis-themed photo shoot with her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

And she sported an embellished braid to celebrate Easter last year.

Jenner loves switching up her hairstyle, whether it’s twinning with Kim Kardashian West with a long bob or rocking hair in shades of pink and platinum blond. So it’s no surprise that just a few hours after she posted photos of her braid, she was back to sporting long (but not floor-length) honey-colored waves on Instagram.

Given her fondness for braids, we expect to see a similar look in the future!