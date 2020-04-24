Kylie Jenner celebrating natural beauty with toned-down look during quarantine

Even Kylie Jenner is relaxing her makeup routine while social distancing!

The reality star has been taking a break from her glam beauty look while chilling out at home, and honestly, she looks great.

On Friday, the 22-year-old gave fans a glimpse at her new fresh-faced look in her latest Instagram story and also modeled some adorable avocado pajamas. In the brief video clip, Jenner can be seen smiling at the camera, then flipping her short hair back before cutting to a video of her daughter, Stormi.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

To be fair, she does appear to be sporting eyelash extensions and her eyebrows look on point — as always! — but her skin looks clean and her eyes are free of any added color. In other words, she's a natural beauty!

It's a rare look at the beauty mogul without makeup. kyliejenner/ Instagram

Jenner also seems to be taking a break from her beloved hair extensions. Earlier this month, she showed off her a honey brown blond bob.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Jenner said this is the first time in a while that she's worn her hair naturally. She also revealed that she's been trying to take better hair of her hair and nails during quarantine, and that means taking out her acrylic nails.

"My nails didn’t even need to be taken off. This is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, no lashes," she said.

Of course, Jenner hasn't entirely abandoned her glam persona. Last week she tried these long, luxe extensions on for fun.

She also put her contouring skills on display earlier this month. Just look at those cheeks!

Like many of us, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is using this extra time at home to relax her beauty routine, but she's no stranger to makeup-free selfies. Over the years, the reality star has shared several fresh-faced shots with her fans.

And every time she shows off her natural beauty, we're always amazed at how great her skin looks.

She's a gorgeous gal with or without makeup!