Kyle Richards is ready for fall with a brand new do.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star showed off a fresh set of fringe on Instagram, showing off wispy bangs that slightly graze her eyebrows. And we're totally digging the new look!

We first noticed the change when Richards posted a fun photo with friends earlier this month.

But then the 50-year-old debuted her new clothing line at New York Fashion Week just days later sans fringe. So we weren't exactly sure if her new bangs were here to stay.

Good style runs in the family. Getty Images

Since then, the reality star has shown off her new bangs two days in a row, so it looks like she's keeping the look — for now, at least.

We haven't seen Richards rock bangs in a while, but it's not the first time she's flirted with fringe. She sported these parted bangs more than 20 years ago.

The reality star also looked sweet with fringe as a child.

And one thing's for sure: She always rocks the look!

See Kyle Richards' hair changes through the years:

Sleek strands

Earlier this year, the Bravo star sported her strands in a shorter style.

Short hair, don't care

Last year, Richards sported a faux bob during an episode of her hit show.

Fun with highlights

From time to time, the reality star experiments with subtle highlights.

Blond life

In her early 20s, Richards took a walk on the lighter side with blond locks.

Blast from the past

Way back when, Richards and her sister Kim rocked some very '80s ombre hair.