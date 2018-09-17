Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Bye-bye, brunette! Actress Kristen Stewart is back to blond.

The star, never one to stick with hairstyles for long, debuted a platinum pixie cut over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Stewart's no stranger to significant changes when it comes to her hair. The actress has been a blonde, brunette, redhead — you name it — but her latest look isn't one to gloss over. With sideswept bangs and just a hint of dark roots showing, Stewart looked gorgeous on the red carpet, where she was attending the premiere of her latest film, "Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy," in which she plays a woman impersonating a famed author.

Oh hey, blondie! Kristen Stewart shows off a new look at the "Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy" premiere on Saturday. GP Images / Getty Images

Most recently she was showing off a darker look, like this unique updo from the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Stewart had a darker hairstyle while attending the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Tony Barson / FilmMagic

Yet this isn't the first time that Stewart has tested out life as a blonde.

She had platinum blond hair in 2016 — and again in 2017, when she went for a platinum buzz cut. (In explaining that look, Stewart later revealed that she wasn't making any sort of big statement: The cropped cut was just "practical.")

Kristen Stewart said her buzz cut was simply "practical." Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And yes, there was even a redhead phase, if you dig far back enough in Stewart's archives. Here she is in 2012 while promoting "On the Road."

Lest you thought there was any hair color Stewart hadn't attempted, here she is as a redhead in 2012. C Flanigan / WireImage

So if you're looking for some inspiration to play with your own hair color, well, look no further.

We're not sure how long this latest look of Stewart's will last — but for now, it looks great!