March 1, 2019, 7:32 PM GMT / Source: Today By Kristin Granero

Kris Jenner has gone through a lot of changes in her life (many of them in front of a camera for the world to see), but one thing that’s remained fairly consistent has been her hairstyle.

That is, until recently. Her hairstylist, Jorge Serrano, posted on Instagram to reveal the 63-year-old’s new textured bob.

"Having fun with a textured bob on @krisjenner yesterday,” he wrote in the caption, which accompanied a slideshow showing a range of Jenner’s styles.

“Kris Jenner’s hair has never looked like this before,” it opened, before going into how her relationship with her signature pixie haircut has lasted decades and reflecting on some of the other styles — from rocking a '60s-inspired topknot to going full-on platinum blond — she’s experimented with as of late.

“Now, she’s proving yet again that she’s not a ‘regular mom’ with her bob hairstyle,” the slideshow concluded, offering a closer look at her fresh look.

The response to the post was overwhelming positive, with Serrano’s followers loving the look and commenting about it being the perfect balance between “rock star” and “sophistication.”

While we’re not sure that Jenner needs a new hairstyle to prove she’s not a “regular mom” or if, in fact, the hairstyle is extensions or a wig, we are certainly fans of her new piece-y style.

See more of Kris Jenner's recent looks:

Jenner posted to her Instagram at the start of 2018, shocking fans with new platinum blond strands created by hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Jenner's blond pixie popped up again in her Instagram feed, this time accompanied by another blond — daughter Kim Kardashian West — in February of last year.

"Something new 💕 A little 60’s vibe on the beautiful @KrisJenner today," wrote hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who had people seeing double when he posted this photo of Jenner in long bangs and a topknot that closely resembled one of Kardashian West's styles.

Jenner attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on Nov. 8, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As typical, Jenner was looking like a boss at a recent Victoria's Secret event in Santa Monica, where she went lighter with what appeared to be caramel-colored highlights.