Two famous moms are teaming up for a hilarious parody of the ’80s soap opera "Dynasty."

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Yolanda Hadid, mother to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, stepped into the pumps of "Dynasty" archenemies Alexis and Krystle Carrington. The photo shoot is featured in Harper’s BAZAAR’s October issue, on newsstands Sept. 24.

In the photos, the pair re-create some of the show's most legendary moments, including a scene where the feuding women end up fighting their way into a lily pond.

The famous moms went head-to-head in a photo shoot re-creation of a famous "Dynasty" scene. Morelli Brothers for Harper's BAZAAR

In a behind-the-scenes post shared by Harper's Bazaar style director, Joanna Hillman, it looks like the ladies were having a lot of fun with it.

Jenner looks just like Joan Collins, who played Alexis, the ex-wife of Blake Carrington (John Forsythe), while Hadid channels her inner Linda Evans, who played Krystle, Blake's new wife.

Jenner said she had no problem getting into the gig as Collins, partially because she happens to be good friends with her.

"Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star told the publication. "I just texted her. I was like, ‘I’m dressed as you for a photo shoot.’ And she said, ‘Send me a pic ASAP!’ So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her.”

Ladies in red! Morelli Brothers for Harper's BAZAAR

The reality TV star added that she was always a big fan of the show.

“I remember when 'Dynasty' first aired,” Jenner added. “I watched every episode. Two women getting down and dirty, throwing each other in the pool? It was hugely entertaining.”

During their interview with the fashion magazine, Jenner, 63, and Hadid, 55, also opened up about their experiences raising children in the spotlight.

"I think you should keep your kids at home until they’re at least 18," Hadid, known for her stint on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," said. "It’s so important for young girls to develop without cameras, without people judging them on the way they look. They need to fall in love, have heartbreak. They need to go to school. They need to have friends. They need to have all these experiences before they go out into the world.”

Kris Jenner channels her friend Joan Collins, who she says "got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her.” Morelli Brothers for Harper's BAZAAR

Jenner emphasized that she prioritized spending time with her kids.

“I’ve worked really hard since they were little to nurture relationships with my children,” she said. “I was the Brownie leader and the soccer coach and the room mother and the carpool driver. I had the time of my life being in charge of my own little tribe."

The self-proclaimed "momager" added that even though her children grew up with lots of privileges, they still had to work for what they wanted.

It wouldn't be "Dynasty" without the jewelry! Morelli Brothers for Harper's BAZAAR

"Kim was the first one to realize, ‘Hey, my mom’s not going to buy me everything I want, so I’ve got to get a job,'" Jenner said. "When she was 13, she worked in a clothing store. Then she started her closet-organizing business. Her best friend Paris Hilton was one of her first clients. After that, she borrowed money from her dad, bought up all these Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin boots, and sold them for a profit on eBay."

"My kids were savvy about the internet," she points out, adding, "they figured it out fast.”