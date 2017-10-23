Kris Jenner now has blond hair just like her daughter Kim — see the pic

Kris Jenner has taken a page from daughter Kim Kardashian's style book and joined the blond bandwagon.
Kim took to Instagram to share a pic of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" family matriarch looking playfully regal as she showed off her newly platinum blond pixie cut.
In the new pic, Kris kicks back in a silky floral ensemble, fur wrap, dark shades and red stiletto-heeled boots as she sips on a martini — putting to rest any lingering doubts over whether blondes do indeed have more fun.
Is it a wig? Or the real deal? Well, only time will tell.
We're guessing Kim noticed the resemblance to her own platinum locks because she joked beside the whimsical pic, "Caption this.... mine is SWF" — which we're guessing stands for "Single White Female," the creepy 1992 flick in which a woman becomes so obsessed with her roommate, she begins to mimic her hair and fashion choices.
But, of course, Kris, 61, may have been following in the footsteps of her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner — who's also sported a platinum 'do — or any number of celebrities, including Katy Perry, Allison Williams and Zoe Kravitz, who all ditched dark locks in favor of white-hot blond hues this year.
And good for her. We think it looks fabulous!