Like daughter, like mother!

Kris Jenner took a page from her daughter Kim’s book and went platinum blond for the new year. She showed off her new, white-hot pixie cut on Instagram.

“January 2nd back at work here we go!!!” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch captioned the photo, along with the hashtag #MotherDaughterTuesday.

With her gorgeous hair and soft, glam makeup, Jenner was practically the spitting image of her daughter, Kim Kardashian West (they do, after all, share the same hairstylist and makeup artist).

Jenner also rocked a blond pixie back in October 2017, though that sleek ‘do was most likely a wig. Maybe it was a good dry run for this more permanent look.

She posed with what we’re guessing is the same blond wig in November for this sweet mother-and-daughter pic.