Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child just got a major haircut — see the pic

Kourtney Kardashian's little boy just got a big haircut!

After several years of rocking long locks, the reality star's 5-year-old son Reign just debuted a surprising new do: a buzz cut.

And it looks like mom is still getting used to the look! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old shared a photo of her youngest child posing outside with his new cut and captioned the post "I am not ok."

Kardashian's friends and fans quickly took to the comments to give the new look their seal of approval.

"Relatively Nat & Liv" star Olivia Pierson wrote "OMG he’s beautiful."

One fan chimed in with "Omg omg what?!?!? He is so handsome! That face" and asked Kardashian if she'd saved a lock of his hair."

The mother of three ended up sharing a photo of her son's braided hair post haircut in her Instagram stories, but didn't reveal whether she intends on donating it or keeping it.

Bye bye, long locks! kourtneykardash/ Instagram

Reign has been rocking long hair for quite some time, and Kardashian recently fought back at online haters in April after one commenter left the following remark on a photo of Reign “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.” Kardashian quickly replied, writing: “Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.”

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also defended her son's style last October when one Instagram user found fault with the boy's long locks and wrote that she needed to cut his hair. Kardashian had the perfect response and commented, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own."

Reign isn't the only member of his family who has grown his hair out for several years. In 2019, his big sister Penelope got her very first haircut at the age of 6. Kardashian's eldest son, Mason, also grew his hair out for several years before getting an edgy chop.