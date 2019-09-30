Did Kourtney Kardashian just dye her hair?

The reality star debuted a long blond do on Instagram over the weekend, leaving fans to wonder: Is the 40-year-old the latest Kardashian to ditch her signature dark strands?

She added a mysterious caption to the post, too — "Her name is Daisy" — which only fueled fans' curiosity.

Alas, it's only a wig! And we might just have seen it before.

When Kylie Jenner commented on her sister's post, writing "Hi daisy," Kardashian soon replied, "you know her well." Jenner is a big wig fan, and it's possible she might have let Kardashian try on the wig she wore in an ad campaign with sister Khloe Kardashian earlier this summer.

Jenner also sported a similar look back in December 2018.

Kardashian's sisters and mom Kris Jenner have all experimented with shades of blond, but the mother of three has always seemed most comfortable with her darker roots.

Still, she sure would look good as a blond!

See some of Kardashian's past hairstyles

Chop it off

Kardashian debuted a short new do in 2017.

Fun with fringe

Steven Lawton / FilmMagic

The reality star experimented with bangs in 2013, and looked great!

Chic curls

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

In the early days of her hit series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she sported this cute curly style on occasion.

Teenage dream

In this flashback photo, a 14-year-old Kardashian wears her brunette hair in a bob.

Lovely lob

In 1995, she sported her hair in a lob with slight highlights.

Blast from the past

As a little girl, bangs were a mane mainstay for Kardashian.