April 24, 2019, 7:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Two of our favorite retailers are teaming up to make online returns a whole lot easier.

Kohl's just announced that all of its stores will accept "free, convenient, unpackaged returns" for Amazon customers starting this July.

Online shopping is super convenient, but, let's be honest, returning has always been a bit of a drag. So this budding partnership will surely come as welcome news for online shoppers who occasionally change their mind or mistakenly order the wrong size (aka, all of us).

It's not the first time the two retail giants have partnered to make the return process more seamless. They first joined forces in 2017 for a pilot version of the program, which customers can use in 100 stores in the Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

Now with this expanded partnership, all Kohl's storefronts (more than 1,150 across 48 states!) will accept "eligible Amazon items, without a box or label and return them for customers for free."

“We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl’s to all of our stores across the country,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a press release. “Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers.”

It's a win-win for customers and Kohl's, really. Shoppers can return their unwanted merchandise with ease and peruse the store's latest offerings at the same time. Smart, right?

Eligible items can be returned free of charge regardless of the return reason, and Kohl's associates will package and send all items to Amazon returns centers.

The partnership doesn't end there, though! Just last month, Kohl’s also announced it's expanding its product relationship with Amazon and will carry Amazon products in more than 200 stores.

Sounds like the makings of a beautiful retail relationship!