At Kobe Bryant memorial, fans honor the late NBA star with colorful tributes

Thousands of fans turned out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, the late Lakers star who died, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

The memorial service featured a who’s-who of A-listers, including Beyoncé, who performed. NBA greats Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Steph Curry were among the scores of basketball legends who were on hand.

Outside of the arena was a car decorated in Lakers colors with the images of Bryant and Gianna painted on it.

A car decorated with images of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant is seen outside Staples Center on Feb. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles. Josh Lefkowitz / Getty Images

The hood of a car honoring Bryant featured the late NBA star in action. Josh Lefkowitz / Getty Images

That was merely one of many vehicles showing love for the late NBA star. There was a small basketball court on display, as well.

A lot of unique dedications to Bryant posted up outside the Staples Center as thousands wait to get into the ceremony, like this insanely intricate mini basketball court pic.twitter.com/2apuu2BQbe — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) February 24, 2020

One fan even outfitted a golf cart in honor of Bryant.

Spotted outside of Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/n1LCPxXbE1 — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) February 24, 2020

Those were only a few of the many creative ways mourners expressed their grief for the future Hall of Famer and his daughter.

Angela’s 22-year-old daughter, an artist, painted this shirt for her last night. She said Kobe made “me fall in love with basketball”



“It’s everything to be here” pic.twitter.com/4kY3ntX7sg — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) February 24, 2020

Fans who attended the memorial service received a limited edition program, a shirt and a ticket in recognition of the day.

Mourners arriving at Staples receive a t shirt w #Kobe & #giannabryant images plus a program and ticket pic.twitter.com/VhDlEnFypy — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) February 24, 2020

Attendees are also receiving a book of pictures of Kobe and Gianna, some of which appear to be Bryant family photos. pic.twitter.com/vpDxoRFTxU — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 24, 2020

I’m outside the Staples Center for Kobe’s memorial and it’s quite a scene pic.twitter.com/yLK87vP6Zz — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) February 24, 2020

Commemorative tickets handed out today at Staples Center with the symbolic #24 and #2 in honor of Kobe and Gigi #kobememorial @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/UdT222FxmE — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) February 24, 2020

They only printed 20,000 copies of the program for today’s Kobe & Gigi memorial for those in attendance at Staples Center so here’s a thread of what it looks like for those unable to attend. pic.twitter.com/m7ID4WYplA — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 24, 2020

This fan wore a Kobe Bryant dress. KYLE GRILLOT / Reuters

The service featured a wide range of speakers, including Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and WNBA star Diana Taurasi.