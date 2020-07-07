Kobe Bryant gave his wife an iconic dress from the 'Sex and the City' finale

Vanessa Bryant is remembering a romantic gift she once received from her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

She revealed that Kobe gave her the dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the series finale of “Sex and the City” in 2004.

She shared a photo of the dress on her private Instagram account. vanessabryant/ Instagram

Vanessa shared a photo of the iconic dress, which has a mint-green tulle skirt and white bodice, on her private Instagram account.

Carrie Bradshaw wore the dress in Paris during the "Sex and the City" finale. Pascal le Floch / Getty Images

“I love you my baby @kobebryant I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago,” she wrote.“Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️’s me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo. #BestoftheBest”

This wasn’t the only romantic movie costume the late basketball legend bought for his wife of nearly 20 years. He also once surprised her with the blue dress worn by Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook” during her famous kiss in the rain with Ryan Gosling.

It doesn't get much more romantic. Courtesy Everett Collection

Vanessa recalled the thoughtful gift in January during her eulogy for her husband, who died in a helicopter crash along with their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

“He just thought outside the box and was so thoughtful, even while working hard to be the best athlete,” she said. “He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in ‘The Notebook’ movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it's a scene when Allie comes back to Noah.”

She added that she and her husband “had hoped to grow old together like the movie” because like Allie and Noah, “we really had an amazing love story.”

The couple married in 2001. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Rachel McAdams also recalled Kobe Bryant once telling her that he had bought the dress she wore in “The Notebook.”

“I was, like, blown away,” McAdams said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I didn’t realize he was such a movie fan and such a romantic.”