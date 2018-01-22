Get Stuff We Love

KLG and Hoda are throwing a wedding! Enter for a chance to win a $10,000 registry

In case you haven't heard, Kathie Lee and Hoda have teamed up with Zola to throw a wedding!

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

We're throwing a wedding for one lucky couple — Kyle and Jordon — but you at home also have a chance to get in on the fun!

  TODAY

One lucky fan will win a $10,000 shopping spree from our sponsor Zola, a new company for the wedding planning and registry process. Comcast, our parent company, is an investor in Zola.

All you need to do is fill out this form for a chance to win.

(Zola's Privacy Policy)

Entries close Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. EST.

