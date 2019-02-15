Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 15, 2019, 11:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Shannon Grimm is the kind of teacher who goes the extra mile for her students.

As a kindergarten teacher at Meador Elementary School, in Willis, Texas, she recently cut her hair short after one of her students was getting teased by classmates for her own cropped hairstyle.

Priscilla Perez, 5, had endured the situation for some time so, during winter break, Grimm decided to take a stand.

Shannon Grimm and Priscilla Perez, seen with matching hairstyles Willis ISD

The students were blown away by their teacher’s new look once they returned to school, and Grimm used it as a teachable moment.

“I told them, ‘I think I look beautiful. Don’t you think I do?’” Grimm, 31, told TODAY Style. “I had to show them boys have long hair like girls and girls have short hair like boys.”

The decision to chop her own hair wasn't an easy one, and Grimm said she wrestled with whether she was ready to say goodbye to her long locks. But, ultimately, she felt this was an opportunity to make a statement.

“I knew in my heart this is what I had to do,” she said.

Grimm and Priscilla smile for the camera. Willis ISD

And how did Priscilla respond to her teacher's new hair?

“She was really excited. Her confidence went up,” Grimm said.

The kindergarten teacher, who is in her second year at the school, hopes her gesture can be used as an example in the future.

“In life you’re always going to have somebody who’s not nice to you. But it’s all about what you do and how you react,” she said.

It certainly seems like Priscilla looks up to Grimm. Willis ISD

Those words seem to already resonate with Priscilla.

“'When I get big like you, I will have friends who will be mean to me, but I will be nice to them just like you,'” Grimm said Priscilla told her.

In addition to getting the haircut, Grimm also went out and purchased matching bows for them to wear, which she keeps in her classroom.

The duo seen together in the classroom. Willis ISD

“That bow represents strength, family, someone (who) has her back,” she said, adding that Priscilla will often remind her when it's time to put on the accessories.

It’s become a bonding experience between the two, which Grimm loves.

“I’m going to keep wearing the bow,” she said. “I am here for her.”