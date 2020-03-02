Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney step out in head-to-toe latex looks

Kim Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, stepped out in Paris on Sunday wearing daring head-to-toe latex outfits that are fresh off the runway from the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

The sisters were photographed together wearing futuristic-looking matching latex outfits as they attended Kanye West's Sunday service, followed by an afternoon at the Balenciaga show.

Kim wore caramel-hued latex pants and a matching latex jacket that appears to have built-in gloves as sleeves. The latex jacket had a v-neck cut and tied at the side of her waist. She completed the slick look with a tight pony tail and white stiletto heels.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 1, 2020 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Kourtney wore a chocolate brown bodysuit, which had a mock neck cut. She wore dark black sunglasses and knee-high black boots to round out the outfit.

Later in the evening, Kim and Kourtney took their oldest daughters out to dinner in Paris. Kim seemed to love the latex look so much that she put on another light pink, skin-tight Balmain outfit. Kourtney changed into a non-latex black outfit for the dinner.

Kim Kardashian West, North West, Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at FERDI restaurant on March 1, 2020 in Paris, France. MARC PIASECKI/GETTY IMAGES / GC Images

While most people have to wait a few months between seeing something new on the runway and trying it on, Kim only had to wait a few hours. She had a rack of Balmain's new clothes waiting for her in her Paris hotel room.

"Oh my God, this is insane," Kim said in her Instagram story as she filmed some of the bodysuits on a clothing rack. "Olivier, you are too good to me," she added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain.

In case there was any doubt about how much she loves the new collection, this will settle it. In another shot, Kim showed five new latex tops on mannequin torsos laying against the pillows on her bed.

"Goodnight girls!" she said.