Kim Kardashian West has experimented with a lot of different hairstyles over the years, but this might be her chicest transformation yet!

The reality star, 37, recently chopped her long waves into a blunt, angled bob. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, posted a photo of the fierce look on Instagram, confirming in the comments that the new style is “not a wig.”

Kardashian West showed off her new look in Los Angeles as she arrived for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She paired the sleek, center-parted bob with a futuristic two-piece outfit and clear mules.

She sported the sleek look during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." GC Images

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star looked stunning in the fresh, sleek cut, but she admitted that it’s taking her a little time to adjust to the dramatically shorter ‘do.

“What do you guys think of my short hair?” she asked her fans in a recent Instagram video. “I’m so annoyed that I cut it. I feel cutesy … not sexy. No, I don’t feel sexy in short hair. I feel sexy with long hair.”

She also tweeted about missing her long strands.

It appears that she chopped off about a foot of hair, so it’s understandable that she’s still getting used to her new style. Hopefully she’ll be able to fully embrace it, because her new bob is drop-dead gorgeous!

Her sister Khloe Kardashian could possibly give her tips on loving life with short hair; she recently chopped her own blond waves into a similar, smooth bob.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are twinning with their sleek, long bobs. Getty Images

See her past looks:

This is isn’t the first time Kardashian West has rocked a shorter style. She stepped out with a shoulder-skimming, platinum lob earlier this year.

But until recently, she's been sporting long, tousled waves.

We’ll have to see how long her latest hairstyle sticks around … but in the meantime, she is owning the chic look!