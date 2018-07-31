Get Stuff We Love
Kim Kardashian West has experimented with a lot of different hairstyles over the years, but this might be her chicest transformation yet!
The reality star, 37, recently chopped her long waves into a blunt, angled bob. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, posted a photo of the fierce look on Instagram, confirming in the comments that the new style is “not a wig.”
Kardashian West showed off her new look in Los Angeles as she arrived for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She paired the sleek, center-parted bob with a futuristic two-piece outfit and clear mules.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star looked stunning in the fresh, sleek cut, but she admitted that it’s taking her a little time to adjust to the dramatically shorter ‘do.
“What do you guys think of my short hair?” she asked her fans in a recent Instagram video. “I’m so annoyed that I cut it. I feel cutesy … not sexy. No, I don’t feel sexy in short hair. I feel sexy with long hair.”
She also tweeted about missing her long strands.
It appears that she chopped off about a foot of hair, so it’s understandable that she’s still getting used to her new style. Hopefully she’ll be able to fully embrace it, because her new bob is drop-dead gorgeous!
What will Kim Kardashian West's next cause be?Jun.15.201803:28
Her sister Khloe Kardashian could possibly give her tips on loving life with short hair; she recently chopped her own blond waves into a similar, smooth bob.
This is isn’t the first time Kardashian West has rocked a shorter style. She stepped out with a shoulder-skimming, platinum lob earlier this year.
But until recently, she's been sporting long, tousled waves.
We’ll have to see how long her latest hairstyle sticks around … but in the meantime, she is owning the chic look!